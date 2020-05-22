WEATHERSTORMS EXPECTED IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police are searching for missing 12-year-old Laloni Jones, who has been missing since Thursday.

Laloni Jones (Fort Worth Police Department)

Jones was last seen around 7 p.m. at the YMCA located at the corner of Ederville Road Sandy Lane.

Police said she is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, has brown eyes and short black hair that was styled in two buns.

Jones was last seen wearing a black shirt with the word “Vans” in white letters, white tattered jeans and black and yellow checkered shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to immediately call police at 817-392-4222.

