FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Uplift Education has been a leading charter school network across the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex for about 20 years now.
Keith Lott, the recruitment manager for Uplift, says they need to hire anywhere between 200 and 300 positions of all kinds.
Lott said, “What we do is provide a high quality education to low income and minority income student primarily or a high quality education in underserved communities, but we make sure 100 percent of our scholars get accepted into college.”
Teachers starting pay is about $53,000 a year with benefits according to Lott.
He says while many of the positions require specific training and licenses, there are many other jobs they are willing to train for.
He added,” We ensure that our teacher, staff, and support staff are all compensated comparable to what is to be expected in this industry.”
If you would like to apply, visit: https://jobs.uplifteducation.org/jobs