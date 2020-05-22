FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — After weeks of quiet, the music is once again blasting around West 7th.

“The company I work for, One Entertainment, has a few bars here on 7th Street, and that’s a lot of employees that have been out of work; bartenders, our support staff,” explained general manager for Playground, Brandon Martinez.

The bar is one of many that have been dark since around St. Patrick’s Day. While the bars are now reopen, they’re also taking precautions.

“We have tables measured six feet apart,” said Martinez. “My door guy will not only have the responsibility of checking IDs up front, but we’re going to have hand sanitizer so everyone gets some as they come in the bar.”

At establishments across the area, staff members are wearing masks and gloves.

“It is really nice, but also it can be a little scary,” said Emily Pederson, who was out having a drink. “Opening back up you really don’t know what you’re being exposed to.”

But not all customers were so concerned.

“Financially I think it’s better for us as a community to be out here being a part and living life,” said Nate Bernard.

Martinez told CBS 11 that he feels prepared and ready to reopen. He said he feels prepared and happy to be back in business.

“They say it’s time to go, I think we’ve waited the time that was appropriate so we’re back at it again,” he said.