WACO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Allen West, a former congressman and current candidate for chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, has been involved in a motorcycle crash just outside Waco, his spokesperson confirmed.

His spokesperson said West’s motorcycle was hit and that he was taken to an area hospital.

West’s current condition and further information on the crash were not immediately released.

“Team West here. We are getting more information about this, but right now, we just ask for your prayers and positivity,” read a tweet from his official account.

Team West here. We are getting more information about this, but right now, we just ask for your prayers and positivity. As we get more information, we will provide updates. #PrayersForAllenhttps://t.co/uw7tMogjEm — Allen West (@AllenWest) May 23, 2020

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush also tweeted about the crash, saying “Just heard the news that @AllenWest was involved in a motorcycle accident near Waco this afternoon. Please join me in sending prayers for a quick recovery. #PrayersForAllen”

West is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and was a U.S. House representative for Florida from 2011 to 2013.

He is currently running for chairman of the Texas GOP.

This is a developing story and will be updated.