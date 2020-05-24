GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 2-year-old girl was killed and three others were seriously injured late Saturday evening after a suspected drunk driver crashed into their vehicle after a chase with Garland officers, police said.

Police said, at around 10:30 p.m., Garland officers tried to stop the drunk driving suspect, identified as 19-year-old Adrian Maldonado, after he was reportedly speeding and running through red lights on Broadway Boulevard.

According to police, Maldonado refused to stop and a chase ensued, which also involved a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter.

Police said during the chase the suspect got onto I-635 and continued speeding while having his headlights off. Pursuing officers decided to slow down as they were concerned about the safety of other drivers, but the helicopter continued to follow Maldonado.

Police said Maldonado eventually got off I-635 but was still driving dangerously. According to police, he was going westbound on Northwest Highway when he ran a red light at Shiloh Road. That’s when, police said, he crashed into a Mustang at the intersection.

A 2-year-old girl inside the Mustang was ejected in the crash and was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. Two adults and a 3-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said Maldonado and another passenger, 19-year-old Denise Vivas, ran away from the crash scene but were later captured by officers.

Maldonado has been charged with intoxication manslaughter, three counts of intoxication assault and evading arrest. Police said he also had a warrant for a probation violation for a burglary.

Vivas was also charged with evading arrest. Both suspects remain at the Garland Detention Center.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.