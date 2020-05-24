



Allen West, a former congressman and current candidate for chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, suffered “serious” injuries in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon, but he is expected to be released from the hospital on Monday, his spokespeople said.

According to a post on his Facebook page, West was leaving a rally in Austin that afternoon when a vehicle cut in front him on a road near Waco, which caused a crash between his motorcycle and another.

West and the other motorcyclist were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Facebook post said West suffered “a concussion, several fractured bones and multiple lacerations.”

“I am alive by the grace of God,” West said in a statement for the post.

His spokespeople said West is expected to released from the hospital on Monday and will look to resume his scheduled activities when given clearance.

“Thank you for your prayers and support. He will be taking a week off to recoup and looks forward to seeing you all again soon. #PrayersForAllen,” a tweet from his official Twitter page read.

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush tweeted about the crash Saturday, saying “Just heard the news that @AllenWest was involved in a motorcycle accident near Waco this afternoon. Please join me in sending prayers for a quick recovery. #PrayersForAllen”

West is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and was a U.S. House representative for Florida from 2011 to 2013.

He is currently running for chairman of the Texas GOP.