ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A driver died Sunday morning after police said he crashed into an Arlington Fire Department truck on the side of Interstate-20.
Police said officers and the fire department were responding to a crash involving an overturned vehicle in the 600 block of eastbound I-20 at around 12:45 a.m.
Police said one of the department’s fire engines had its emergency lights on and was in the left lane and inside shoulder of the highway when another vehicle “failed to move over” and crashed into the back of that truck.
The driver of the vehicle that crashed into the fire truck was taken to the hospital but died later in the morning. His identity has not yet been released.
There were no other injuries reported at the crash scene.