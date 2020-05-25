AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — As businesses and beaches continue to reopen across Texas during the coronavirus pandemic, health officials said Sunday there were 839 new cases of the virus in the state — bringing the total to 55,348.
The true numbers are likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
The Texas Department of State Health Services said Sunday that the number of deaths in Texas increased by 13, for a total of 1,519 deaths.
Gov. Greg Abbott has been reopening the state’s economic activity in phases.
Bars, breweries and tasting rooms were allowed to reopen Friday at 25 percent capacity and with other social distancing measures in place. Rodeos, bingo halls and aquariums also can reopen. Restaurants, which were allowed to reopen May 1 at 25 percent customer capacity, can now run at 50 percent.
The new standards don’t apply yet in El Paso and Amarillo, which have seen a recent increase in coronavirus cases.
