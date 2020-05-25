CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 71-year-old man from Alvarado was killed when a vehicle swerved into his lane Monday afternoon in Johnson County, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
The two-vehicle crash on FM 917 just east of CR 808 in Johnson County happened around 3:30 p.m..
DPS said the preliminary investigation shows a GMC Sierra pickup was traveling east on FM 917.
A Nissan Quest SUV was traveling west on FM 917.
“For an as of yet undetermined reason the pickup swerved into the westbound lane of travel and struck the SUV head on,” DPS said in a news release. “The pickup came to a stop in the middle of the road. The SUV came to a stop on the north side of the roadway in the ditch.”
The driver of the SUV who died at the scene was identified as Hugh Nixon.
The driver of the pickup, 55 year-old, Sherrie Boydston, of Glenrose was taken by ambulance to John Peter Smith Hospital with unknown injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.