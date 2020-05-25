



– Volunteers gave out 1,000 gallons of milk to 500 families on a rainy Monday, the first day of the Mayor’s Milk Initiative, the Dallas Mayor’s Office said in a news release.

Based on the responses of recipients regarding their household sizes, more than 2,200 people were helped by the Memorial Day distribution.

Dallas-based Borden Dairy delivered the milk Monday morning to the Eladio R. Martinez Learning Center in West Dallas.

Volunteers with Dallas West Church of Christ and New Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church handed out the milk to families in need.

“I am pleased that, through the Mayor’s Milk Initiative, we were able to help so many families who are in need during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mayor Eric Johnson said. “I am also incredibly grateful to the volunteers for showing up to help out, despite the rainy weather. I am proud of our community, but I am not surprised; Our residents routinely help their neighbors during times of crisis.”

The Mayor’s Milk Initiative will distribute milk at 15 more sites in the coming days.

The next distribution is Tuesday, May 26 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. Philip’s School and Community Center.

A full list of the sites, dates, times and site hosts can be found here.

The Mayor’s Milk Initiative is made possible by the Department of Agriculture’s new Farmers to Families Food Box Program, which is part of Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program.

Borden received the USDA’s largest award under the Farmers to Families Food Box Program and plans to distribute a total of 700 million servings of milk in the Southeast, Southwest and Midwest regions, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

“Dallas is our home, and we are proud to expand our local donation initiatives with the support of the Mayor, the Dallas ISD and other non-profit partners,” said Borden CEO Tony Sarsam. “Borden applauds the City for its rapid response to ensure DFW residents have convenient access to nutrition during this time.”