DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is dead after a shooting in the Uptown area of Dallas.
Police were called to the intersection of McKinney Avenue and Boll Street around 1:30 a.m. Monday
The male victim was shot near a party bus parked outside a bar, but it’s unclear whether he was a passenger. Police are still searching for the gunman, who ran fro the scene.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, but was pronounced dead.
Police shut down McKinney for several hours while they investigated.
So, far no arrests have been made and no suspect description has been released.