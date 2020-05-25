WEATHERRAIN IN NORTH TEXAS| Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is dead after a shooting in the Uptown area of Dallas.

Police were called to the intersection of McKinney Avenue and Boll Street around 1:30 a.m. Monday

The male victim was shot near a party bus parked outside a bar, but it’s unclear whether he was a passenger. Police are still searching for the gunman, who ran fro the scene.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, but was pronounced dead.

Police shut down McKinney for several hours while they investigated.

So, far no arrests have been made and no suspect description has been released.

