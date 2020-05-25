Comments
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (CBSNEWS.COM) – Opening a new chapter in American spaceflight, two Texas-based space shuttle fliers will blaze a fresh trail to orbit aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft Wednesday, weather permitting — the first launch of American astronauts from U.S. soil since the space shuttle’s final flight nearly nine years ago.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (CBSNEWS.COM) – Opening a new chapter in American spaceflight, two Texas-based space shuttle fliers will blaze a fresh trail to orbit aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft Wednesday, weather permitting — the first launch of American astronauts from U.S. soil since the space shuttle’s final flight nearly nine years ago.
The historic mission, the first orbital flight of a new piloted spacecraft in 39 years, is the culmination of a six-year, multibillion-dollar NASA drive to end the agency’s sole reliance on Russian Soyuz spacecraft for transportation to and from the space station.
The government-financed, privately owned and operated astronaut ferry ships will enable NASA to expand the space station’s crew to seven