DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It may be the hottest sport of the coronavirus: biking. When the world shut down, the lines outside of the bike shops appeared.

“Dusted these off from the garage. Time to get a tune-up and hit the trails,” said customer Brent Worthy, who was first in line Tuesday afternoon.

“Can’t to the movies. Can’t go out to eat, all those things, but you can still ride a bike, and you can do that while practicing social distancing,” said Dallas Perry, purchasing manager of Bicycles Plus, about the past two months.

Today, the lines at Bicycles Plus stretch during and even before business hours.

“Typically, it’s around the corner,” said customer Nick Patts. “I was surprised there was only one gentleman here when I got about 20 ’till opening.”

“Certainly we have seen demand spike in a way that I have never witnessed in my 18 years here,” said Perry.

The numbers agree. According to a market research company, sales of adult leisure bikes were up 121 percent in the month of March. But with global supply chains still broken down, the stores are drowning with demand.

“I’m trying get a new bike as well, and they told me I’d have to pre-order. It would be at least September,” said Patts.

Perry said they do receive a trickle of supply, but it’s not enough to keep up. They have more than 2,000 bikes booked and “in line” for when manufacturing accelerates.

“People in this line today are here to buy bike,” he said. “We want them to have a bike. For a lot of them, having a bike today may not be a possibility, but if we can at least get them in line for something that is coming, then we want to do that.”