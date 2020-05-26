The coronavirus pandemic hasn’t spared some healthcare professionals from losing their jobs, and now 3% of Baylor Scott & White Health workers will experience just that.

Baylor made the announcement Tuesday.

In addition to the layoffs, “temporary salary reductions of senior executives, modified physician compensation models, flexing and furloughing of employees to accommodate changing volumes,” are other changes mention by Baylor in a statement.

It read in part:

Throughout the course of the pandemic, our focus has been on the safety and well-being of our patients and team members. Early on, we made the decision to protect the pay of all employees through the end of May, and we recently extended that through June 7th. We worked to reassure and safeguard our people through the uncertainty as we prepared for a potential surge of COVID-19 patients, yet experienced a drastic drop in visits, largely due to the suspension of non-urgent surgeries and procedures.