



– Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 190 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

That brings the total case count in Dallas County to 9,188. including 213 deaths.

The additional two deaths include:

A man in his 60s from Garland who died in an area hospital. He had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Mesquite and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, more than 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Of the 213 total deaths reported to date, more than one-third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins released the following statement on the latest numbers:

The indicators the public health committee is using to determine our threat level on the color coded chart are hospitalizations, ER visits for COVID-19 and ICU admissions for COVID-19. They remain flat.

In order to move to a lower threat level, the doctors tell me we need to see a 14 day decline in those three factors which unfortunately have yet to materialize. I’m hopeful that with the modest decline in cases we’ve seen over the last 2 weeks, we will begin that decline in hospitalizations, ICU admissions and ER visits soon.

Again, how well we do as a community is largely up to all of us making good personal responsibility choices, avoiding crowds, maintaining a 6 foot distance, and wearing a cloth face covering as a quintessential American value of kindness towards others when we are on public transportation or visiting businesses.

Good hygiene is extremely important too. Remember, the best way to slow the spread is #StayHomeSaveLives.

