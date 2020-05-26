DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 190 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
That brings the total case count in Dallas County to 9,188. including 213 deaths.
The additional two deaths include:
A man in his 60s from Garland who died in an area hospital. He had underlying high risk health conditions.
A man in his 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Mesquite and had underlying high risk health conditions.
Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, more than 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.
Of cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions.
Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
Of the 213 total deaths reported to date, more than one-third have been associated with long-term care facilities.
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins released the following statement on the latest numbers:
The indicators the public health committee is using to determine our threat level on the color coded chart are hospitalizations, ER visits for COVID-19 and ICU admissions for COVID-19. They remain flat.
In order to move to a lower threat level, the doctors tell me we need to see a 14 day decline in those three factors which unfortunately have yet to materialize. I’m hopeful that with the modest decline in cases we’ve seen over the last 2 weeks, we will begin that decline in hospitalizations, ICU admissions and ER visits soon.
Again, how well we do as a community is largely up to all of us making good personal responsibility choices, avoiding crowds, maintaining a 6 foot distance, and wearing a cloth face covering as a quintessential American value of kindness towards others when we are on public transportation or visiting businesses.
Good hygiene is extremely important too. Remember, the best way to slow the spread is #StayHomeSaveLives.
Is Judge Jenkins still using the website covidactnow.org, reportedly started by a team of data scientists, engineers and epidemiologists?
On March 22, 2020, Judge Jenkins predicted, with three months of only ‘social distancing’ measures, Texas hospitals will be overloaded by April 28 and a projected 430,000 Texans would die from the virus. He based this on that website data.
Inquiring minds need to know if his orders still rely upon these activists.
I hope you understand that what we are to do and not do in relationship to COVID-19 is now being determined by Governor Abbott – not any city or county official.The stay safe at home orders that were in effect in April have been now modified by Gov’t Abbott in his efforts to start opening up the State.So what once was don’t leave your house unless you have to do something essential like go to the grocery store or a doctor’s appt is now it’s OK if you want to go out to eat at a restaurant or go to a bar to have a drink as long as you’re still social distancing and wearing a mask when appropriate.Also as long as the business is following their guidelines.