DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are searching for a woman who bilked a bank out of more than $10,000.

The true identity of the thief isn’t known since the woman used a fake Texas driver’s license when she went to a BBVA Compass Bank location.

According to police, it was just after Christmas 2019 when the woman used the ID to cash a stolen $11,000.00 cashier’s check.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or has information about the crime is asked to email Dallas investigators.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

