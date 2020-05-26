DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are investigating after finding Leslie Squair Baker, 59, in her driveway, sitting in the driver seat of her car with a gunshot wound on Monday evening.
They pulled Baker out of her car, and performed first aid before the arrival of Dallas Fire-Rescue. But she later died at an area hospital.
Baker lived on Royalton Drive in Dallas. She was the Director of Marketing at Texas Health Center for Diagnostics & Surgery in Plano, according to her Facebook profile.
The Dallas Police Department’s Homicide unit is asking that anyone with information regarding the crime, contact Detective E. Montenegro at 214.671.3624 or via email: e.montenegro@dallascityhall.com. (Please refer to case #092727-2020.)
Also, Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.