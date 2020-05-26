



– While Six Flags Over Texas and Six Flags Hurricane Harbor remain closed in North Texas due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company has released reopening plans for all of its 26 parks as the first, Frontier City in Oklahoma City, reopens June 5.

When every park reopens each will use an online reservation system to control park volume — scheduling guests for entry by day, and staggering arrival times.

There will also be a temperature screening system in place for park visitors at the front gate.

Along with workers, guests will be asked to wear face masks covering the nose and mouth.

In addition to social distancing on park grounds, visitors will also be spaced out on rides. “As you come up on the rides you’ll see that all the rides will be, the cue lines, will actually be marked out so there’s a gap of six-feet in between family sets,” Frontier City General Manager Trevor Leonard explained in an interview. “As you ride the roller coasters you’ll find that every other row [will be empty] and people will be socially distanced on the rides, so you’ll only be riding with family. There won’t be any strangers sitting next to you at first.”

Dining areas are being adjusted to allow ample space between seated parties; and officials say continuous cleaning will be happening across the parks everyday.

“We’ve established a clean team so they’ll be cleaning the rides continuously, the handrails and cue lines. They’ll be in our bathrooms cleaning [and] you’ll see folks on our food service patios,” Leonard said.

Six Flags is also adding multiple hand-washing and alcohol-based hand-sanitizer stations throughout the parks.

Officials with Six Flags say parks in Texas will reopen when it is safe to do so, and after there’s clearance from Governor Greg Abbott in conjunction with state and local health officials.