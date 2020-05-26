FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – It was a serenade worthy of Shakespeare’s Cyrano de Bergerac and it happened on a lift outside a hospital in Fort Worth.
Jim and Lisa Tally have been married for decades, but illness and the novel coronavirus separated them.
Lisa has Stage 3 cancer and recently underwent treatment at Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth. The ongoing pandemic meant Jim could not be by his wife’s side, but he refused to not be able to see her eye-to-eye.
With the help of a local building company, Jim used a mechanical lift to help him rise to the 4th floor, outside the hospital, to wish his blushing bride a happy birthday.
Outside, in the rain, he yelled to Lisa, “Happy birthday. I love you. I told you I’d go to the moon and I’m not leaving your side. I love you babe. I love you honey. They won’t let me in, but I’m coming up.”
Lisa looked out of her hospital room window, crying and waving.
Jim is set to pick Lisa up from the hospital on Tuesday and take her home to finish recuperating.