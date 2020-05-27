



In an effort to give customers “more flexibility,” American Airlines is extending its no fee changes to tickets through the end of June.

With the expiration of the change fee waiver on May 31, 2020, American is extending its offer to waive change fees for customers who purchase tickets by June 30, 2020 for summer travel through Sept. 30, 2020.

The airline said it will continue to limit the number of customers on each aircraft. Customer Service agents also may reassign seats to create more space between customers or to accommodate families who need to be seated together.

American has also expanded the frequency of cleaning in airport areas under its control, including gate areas, ticket counters, passenger services counters, baggage service offices and team member rooms.

They have also enhanced aircraft cleaning, distributed sanitizing wipes and gel for customers, and reduced interactions between flight attendants and customers by limiting food and beverage delivery.

