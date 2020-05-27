Broadcast WIll Be Posted Here After It Airs On CBS 11 at 6PM Wednesday, May 27
CBS 11 takes a special look at what summer activities will look like as organizations see how COVID-19 may affect their plans.
Some info from selected cities around DFW Below.
ARLINGTON:
- More Info Here https://www.arlingtontx.gov/news/my_arlington_t_x/news_stories/aquatic_centers_reopen
DALLAS:
- Dallas Public Library is working on making their programs virtual. You can find programs when they are finalized here: www.dallaslibrary.org/smartsummer I’ve also attached their SMART Summer program flyer.
- Dallas Parks & Recreation are working on summer plans and have asked people to participate in their survey to assist. They will have to go before the Park Board before moving forward. That meeting is scheduled on June 4. They also have a wealth of programs online for people to check out; their rec@home program is particularly popular.
- Dallas Arts & Culture are still planning their summer programs, but their partner programs, with whom they have cultural service contracts have programs, with some offering online free programming. Those entities are listed below.
- Dallas Children’s Theatre – lots of fun classes for children & teens
- Dallas Museum of Art
- Art & Culture also list their virtual programs here: https://dallasculture.org/oac-virtual-programs/
DENTON:
Opened Services
- Tennis Courts
- Disc Golf
- Batting Cages
- Skate Park
- Pavilions/Tables/Benches
- Driving Range
Parks and Recreation
- Continue to monitor opened facilities
- Further evaluation as further direction from State, CDC, other authorities is received
- Rec centers, dog parks, and playgrounds continue to be closed
FORT WORTH
- More Info Here – https://fortworthtexas.gov/parks/
FRISCO
- Spray parks are closed through May 29, at which time the closure will be reassessed.
- Also closed thru at least May 29: park playgrounds, Frisco Discovery Center, Frisco Heritage Center (and more) https://www.friscotexas.gov/570/Facilities
GRAND PRAIRIE
- Full list of facilities with updates: https://grandfungp.com/coronavirus/
GRAPEVINE
- 50 summer camps! Starting June 1st https://gograpevine.com/grapevine-activities/camps/
- Spraygrounds and pools (opening TBD)
- Several things staying closed including father/son Amazing Race, all adult athletic leagues, and all GoWild Field Trips https://gograpevine.com/covid19/
KELLER
Reopening Keller Pointe on Monday
https://www.facebook.com/thekellerpointe/
MCKINNEY
- Parks and Recreation centers and play structures are closed. All events are suspended and no reservations are being accepted for pavilions and campsites until further notice. Parks and trails remain open, but visitors must maintain the social distance standards.
- Effective Monday, June 1: The Apex Centre, Community Center and Old Settler’s Recreation Center will open with limited amenities as part of a phased reopening plan.
- https://www.mckinneytexas.org/114/Parks-Recreation
MESQUITE
Mesquite, TX – May 19, 2020 – At the May 18 City Council meeting, new plans were announced for the City of Mesquite’s recovery efforts due to the impacts of COVID-19. This includes opening access to parking lots, playgrounds, picnic tables and shelters in city parks effective May 22. The City is asking park visitors to use social distancing practices and personal responsibility in using the park amenities, and to follow all public health guidelines.
The City will continue to keep both libraries, recreation centers, senior centers, the Mesquite Arts Center and Historic Mesquite, Inc. properties closed until further notice. And, the City is delaying decisions on opening its summer camps and three pools. The City has already canceled the June 13 Summer Sizzle event and has suspended the residential curbside recycling program until July 1.
PLANO
- Plano’s indoor pools and rec centers are re-opening on June 1st (to MEMBERS ONLY) with reduced hours, and swimming limited to lap-swimming only.
- Access to the rec centers will be restricted to the walking/running track, fitness area (no free weights)
- Outdoor pools will remain closed until further notice
- June classes and camps have been cancelled, except for those at High Point Park Tennis Center
- Many summer day camps cancelled due to the challenge of ensuring social distancing among children
- FAQ – https://www.plano.gov/DocumentCenter/View/43228/Parks-and-Recreation-COVID-FAQs
ROWLETT
Due to public health emergency, Kids Kingdom, Scentral Bark, the Rowlett Community Centre, all outdoor exercise equipment, and all public playgrounds are closed until further notice. Additionally, all programs and camps are cancelled as well. Safety is our main concern during this difficult time period! For the most up-to-date information regarding both facility closures and program/camp cancellations, please follow our social media outlets (Facebook & Instagram).