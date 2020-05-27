DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 197 additional positive cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 9,385, including 221 deaths.

The additional 8 deaths reported Wednesday include:

-A man in his 30s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and was found deceased at home. He did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

-A man in his 40s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital. He had underlying high risk health conditions.

-A man in his 50s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

-A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and had been hospitalized. She had underlying high risk health conditions.

-A woman in her 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital. She did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

-A woman in her 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite and expired in the facility. She had underlying high risk health conditions.

-A man in his 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite and expired in the facility. He had underlying high risk health conditions.

-A woman in her 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite and expired in the facility. She had underlying high risk health conditions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, more than 80% were critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds were under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions.

Diabetes is an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 221 total deaths reported to date, more than a third were associated with long-term care facilities.