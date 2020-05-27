DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s been over two months since the NBA suspended its season. Now, the Dallas Mavericks are beginning to reopen their practice facilities as they wait for the regular season to resume.

As stay-at-home orders throughout the country began expiring, league and health officials allowed teams to slowly reopen their practice facilities.

The Mavericks announced Wednesday that their facility will reopen for voluntary player workouts on Thursday but under guidance from the NBA and medical professionals.

Dallas was one of eight NBA teams that had not yet reopened their facility.

The team said its players “may choose” to use the facility.

“The safety of our players, staff and community is the organization’s top priority. The Mavericks continue to adhere to public health and NBA guidelines to protect players and staff and to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the team said in a statement.

Part of the limitations that the NBA has placed on the practice sites is that no more than four players can workout together at one time, and no members of the coaching staff is allowed into the facility.

The team said the facility will remain closed to nonessential staff, media and the public.

There’s still no date for when the NBA season will resume, but many expect it to be some time in the summer under strict guidelines such as without fans in attendance.