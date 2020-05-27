Comments
Here’s a list of games that incorporate social distancing at The Camp at North Richland Hills.
COURTESY: https://www.asphaltgreen.org/blog/rep-it-out-games-for-social-distancing
DETECTIVE
- Who: Grades K-5
- Players: 10+
- Time: 10 minutes+
- Where: Auditorium, cafeteria, classroom, gymnasium, hallway, library, playground
- Equipment: None
HOW TO PLAY
- Players form a circle and stand 6 feet away from each other. The facilitator will pick one detective that will leave the circle.
- The facilitator will pick one one leader who will start making movements that everyone else in the circle will copy.
- The detective starts in the middle and tries to figure out who is the leader.
- The detective has three guesses. After three guesses, choose a new leader and detective.
RED LIGHT, GREEN LIGHT
- Who: Grades K-5
- Players: 15+
- Time: 10 minutes+
- Where: Gymnasium, hallway, playground
- Equipment: None
HOW TO PLAY:
- Line up at the starting line! Stand six feet away from each other. I represent the traffic light and you represent the cars.
- When I turn around and say, “green light,” you can move toward me.
- When I turn back around and say, “red light,” you must freeze.
- If you are caught moving during a red light, return to the starting line.
- If you make it past the traffic light first, then you become the new traffic light.
FREEZE PARTY
HOW TO PLAY
- Players line up standing 6 feet apart from each other.
- It’s time for a dance party! But it’s not an ordinary dance party, it’s a FREEZE dance party.
- The facilitator is the freeze dance leader. When the leader starts dancing, everyone can dance!
- When the freeze dance leader stops dancing, all players freeze and stop dancing.
- If a players are caught dancing when they should be frozen, they do five jumping jacks, squats, or lunges.
THE MAZE
- Who: Grades K-8
- Players: 2+
- Time: 10 minutes+
- Where: Auditorium, cafeteria, classroom, gymnasium, hallway, library, playground
- Equipment: Cones or tape
HOW TO PLAY
- Players line up standing 6 feet away from each other. The facilitator will set up cones in a square grid.
- The cones have a secret maze, and the facilitator knows the pathway through.
- The first player in line has to make his or her way from the start cone to the end cone.
- If the player makes a wrong move, he or she needs to do five jumping jacks and go to the end of the line. Then, the next person in line goes.
- Continue until someone makes it to the end cone, then start a new round with a new maze.
REP GAME: SHIPWRECK
- Who: Grades 3-8
- Players: 6+
- Time: 10 minutes+
- Where: Gymnasium, hallway, playground
- Equipment: None
HOW TO PLAY
- Players line up at the starting line! Stand 6 feet away from each other. The facilitator is the captain and the players are the crew. Listen for the following commands. When you hear:
- ROLL CALL: the crew must line up, feet together, and salute the captain by saying, “aye, aye captain!”
- AT EASE: the crew may stop saluting and do the next movement that is called.
- CROW’S NEST: the crew must climb the ladder to the crow’s nest.
- SWAB THE DECK: the crew must mop the deck.
- THREE IN A BOAT: find three people, sit in a line 6 feet apart, and row the boat while singing, “row, row, row your boat.”
- SPEED BOAT: the captain will become a speed boat and try to get to the line before you do.
- If you make a mistake, do five jumping jacks, then rejoin the game.