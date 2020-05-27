Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police sources tell CBS 11’s J.D. Miles officers have made five arrests connected to the driveway murder of a Dallas hospital PR executive.
It’s not clear how many people are being charged with murder.
Leslie Baker was shot in the driver’s seat of her car just outside her Preston Hollow home on Memorial Day.
Detectives were led to the suspects’ location after another carjacking in Richardson Tuesday night.
Sources said the arrest was made on Deerwood in Dallas and that Baker, 59, was killed during a random attempted carjacking.
Baker was the Director of Marketing at Texas Health Center for Diagnostics & Surgery in Plano.