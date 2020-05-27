COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – An hours-long standoff in Collin County came to a safe end Wednesday morning.
The incident began Tuesday evening as officers with the Frisco Police Department tried to serve a warrant at a home on Belfort Drive, near Hillcrest Road.
The man believed named in the warrant apparently saw officers coming up to the house, shut the door and refused to come out.
SWAT was called in and began negotiations with the man.
It wasn’t until around 12:30 a.m. when officers were able to make their way inside the property and take the suspect into custody.
No one was injured during the standoff.
The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital to be checked out before being transported to jail. No word yet on exactly what charges he will face.