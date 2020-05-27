



The Taste of Addison is going virtual.

In a statement officials said, “While normally thousands of fans of fun and food would have joined in Addison Circle Park this weekend for Taste Addison, due to COVID-19 that cannot happen. But Addison was determined to share the festival fun with fans, nonetheless.”

The town has launched a virtual Taste of Addison – which will bring food offers, cocktail tips, music and more, with content coming all weekend long beginning Friday, May 29.

Officials say, “This is a fun way for Addison to continue to invite guests to dine in or carry out from their over 180 restaurants (more restaurants per capita than any city in the US) and furthers the trend of virtual events in a new and expanded way.”

Since its inception in 1993, Taste Addison has earned a reputation for presenting a exciting collection of musical entertainment paired with a stellar food event that showcases the city’s celebrated restaurant community.

The town is recognized nationally as having more restaurants per capita than any other U.S. city.

