DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As the Dallas City Council considers a property tax hike up to 8%, taxpayers across the Metroplex are waiting to see if their leaders will follow suit.
Spring is usually when homeowners protest their property taxes. But for many, a different kind of fight is already underway.
“Really there’s no job I can even apply to, honestly,” said Darrin Klice, who has been unemployed since February. “Very very few.”
Klice, a father of four, is struggling to find work during the pandemic.
Records show the property value of his Ellis County home increased this year. But without income, Klice said he can barely fathom paying this tax bill, let alone one that follows a tax hike.
“At some point it’s, ‘When is it enough?'” Klice said.
Last year Texas legislators passed a law that requires voters to approve any property tax increase that exceeds 3.5%.
But an exception allows entities to raise taxes without an election in the event of a “disaster.”
That caveat could possibly allow local governments to pass property tax increases amid the COVID-19 fallout.