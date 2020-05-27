



– U.S. Attorney General William Barr announced the appointment of Stephen J. Cox as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas, effective Monday, June 1.

The move comes one day after the abrupt resignation of Joseph D. Brown effective Sunday, May 31.

Brown did not say why he was leaving.

Cox, who has a Bachelor of Science degree from Texas A&M, will now serve as the chief federal law enforcement office for East Texas. The district extends from Beaumont to Texarkana and includes the Dallas area.

“I am pleased to appoint Stephen J. Cox as U.S. Attorney of the Eastern District of Texas. Steve has been a consummate professional and dedicated leader throughout his time in the Office of the Associate Attorney General,” said Attorney General William P. Barr. “Steve’s vast experience in areas ranging from regulatory reform to fraud to corporate compliance, and his reputation for fairness, sound judgment, and management, will serve him well in Eastern Texas.”

Before being appointed as U.S. Attorney, Cox served as Deputy Associate Attorney General and Chief of Staff within the Department’s Office of the Associate Attorney General. In his role, Cox spearheaded numerous policy reforms relating to corporate enforcement and regulatory reform, as well as overseeing several Department matters relating to financial fraud and healthcare fraud. He also served as vice chair of the Deputy Attorney General’s working group on corporate enforcement and accountability, and as executive director of the Department’s regulatory reform task force.

Previously, Cox served on the William H. Webster Commission on the FBI, Counterterrorism, Intelligence, and the Events of Fort Hood, and as a senior advisor to the Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Cox has also spent time in private practice, dealing with white collar investigations, ethics and compliance, and regulatory matters.