OMAHA, Neb. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Texas man and former Nebraska hunting guide was sentenced to five years’ probation and ordered to pay more than $80,000 for his part in an illegal hunting operation.

Federal prosecutors say 32-year-old Jordan Cook, of Boerne was sentenced Tuesday in Omaha’s federal court after he pleaded guilty to six misdemeanor counts.

The charges stem from an investigation into Hidden Hills Outfitters near Broken Bow, which has been accused of a slew of hunting violations, including hunting deer and turkey in baited areas, from a public road, at night and without valid permits.

To date, 25 people have pleaded guilty and have been ordered to pay more than $240,000 in fines and restitution.

 

 

