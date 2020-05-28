NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – CVS Health will open 42 additional novel coronavirus test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across Texas. This is in addition to the 44 locations already operating in the state.
The new sites, performing self-swab nasal tests, will help the company move closer to it’s goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month.
“We remain grateful for the daily efforts and sacrifices of our front-line colleagues who make the continued expansion of our testing possible,” said CVS Health CEO Larry Merlo.
More than half of the company’s 1,000 test sites will serve communities with the greatest need for support, as measured by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Social Vulnerability Index.
The self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting CDC criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 29 to schedule an appointment.
Testing will not take place inside any retail locations.
The additional new testing sites in North Texas include:
- CVS Pharmacy, 815 East Abrams Street, Arlington, TX 76010
- CVS Pharmacy, 9390 Forest Lane, Dallas, TX 75234
- CVS Pharmacy, 13033 Coit Road, Dallas, TX 75240
- CVS Pharmacy, 7102 Campbell Road, Dallas, TX 75248
- CVS Pharmacy, 7203 Skillman Street, Dallas, TX 75231
- CVS Pharmacy, 10014 Garland Road, Dallas, TX 75218
- CVS Pharmacy, 17410 Marsh Lane, Dallas, TX 75287
- CVS Pharmacy, 3030 Sylvan Avenue, Dallas, TX 75212
- CVS Pharmacy, 150 East Illinois Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
- CVS Pharmacy, 7979 Beltline Road, Dallas, TX 75254
- CVS Pharmacy, 6431 McCart Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76133
- CVS Pharmacy, 3401 Atla Mere Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76116
- CVS Pharmacy, 2706 Jacksboro Highway, Fort Worth, TX 76114
- CVS Pharmacy, 4333 Western Center Blvd., Fort Worth, TX 76137
- CVS Pharmacy, 700 W. Seminary Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76115
- CVS Pharmacy, 9620 White Settlement Rd., Fort Worth, TX 76108
- CVS Pharmacy, 3401 West Walnut Hill Lane, Irving, TX 75038
- CVS Pharmacy, 1333 Story Road, Irving, TX 75060
- CVS Pharmacy, 8953 Virginia Parkway, McKinney, TX 75071
- CVS Pharmacy, 6301 West El Dorado Parkway, McKinney, TX 75070
Click here for the complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites.