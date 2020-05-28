PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – JCPenney has reopened its doors at 150 stores in 27 states, bringing the total to 304 reopened stores nationwide after temporarily closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve now reopened a third of our stores and plan to have nearly 500 reopened by June 3. To do this, we’re operating differently and taking a strategic and consistent approach, keeping associate and customer safety as our top priority,” said Jim DePaul, executive vice president of stores at JCPenney. “We are excited to welcome back our loyal customers and dedicated associates. Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive as we reopen our doors, focused primarily on our enhanced safety measures.”
Additionally, five stores are currently offering contact-free curbside pickup only.
“We continue to listen to our associates and customers and make additional adjustments as needed,” DePaul added. “We are so grateful to our associates for helping us navigate through this environment as we build on our long history and continue the JCPenney story.”
Workers at the retail store continue to monitor CDC guidelines, as well as state and local mandates.
Personal Protective Equipment for associates is required and the company is providing masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer to promote a healthy work and shopping environment. The company has staggered shift schedules to minimize associate contact, enhanced store cleaning with a focus on high-touch areas, and added plexiglass shields at registers, while social distancing and safety signage are the new normal.
JCPenney is also offering designated shopping hours for at-risk customers at all stores on Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon. At-risk customers include senior citizens, expectant mothers, and those with underlying health concerns.