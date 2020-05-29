CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man died Thursday evening after Carrollton police said he crashed into a pole while fleeing a traffic stop after being suspected of speeding and driving while intoxicated.
Police said the incident began at around 11:30 p.m. near Marsh Lane and Running Duke Drive when an officer stopped a vehicle for speeding. Police said the officer also started investigating the driver for DWI.
The officer asked the driver to turn off the car and hand over the keys, but the man, instead, decided to drive off, police said.
Police said the man crashed into a pole just seconds later near Marsh Lane and Keller Springs Road. The 27-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
His identity has not yet been released as police continue to investigate.