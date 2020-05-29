Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Investigators with the Dallas Police Department are searching for the person who gunned down a man Friday morning.
It happened just before 5:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 12000 block of Schroeder Road, not far from the High Five.
Police arrived to find a man shot in the parking lot. Officers used at least one tourniquet to stop the victim’s bleeding. The man was taken to Presbyterian Hospital and is expected to survive.
Police haven’t said what sparked the shooting of if they have any suspects in the case.