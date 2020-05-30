



– Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall found herself in the midst of a ‘hail’ of bricks as protest continued Friday night.

Hundreds of citizens were out in force demonstrating against the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

CBS 11’s Jay Johnson spoke with Chief Hall not long after her encounter with protesters.

CBS 11’s Jay Johnson: Were you hit with tear gas?

Police Chief Renee Hall: Yes, when tear gas was deployed I was in the midst of the tear gas.

CBS 11: What went wrong?

Chief Hall: I do know that my officers had the direction to make sure this was a peaceful protest and provide traffic control. We had all the streets blocked off. They had the run of the streets. Everything was peaceful. Then all of a sudden brick started hailing, hitting our squad car… hitting the officers.

We had an officer who DFR is treating. And then I almost got hit with a brick.

Dr. Grayson and I were standing [here] trying to make sure it was peaceful and then here comes a brick.

So once the officers are under attack with bricks or bottles of course here comes the disruptions.

We are an organization who constantly upholds peaceful protests but we will not be the target.

I have no idea who they are. All I know is there was like 600 people out here. And when you start throwing bricks we have no idea who’s who and where the bricks are coming from. All we know is that officers are getting hit. Squad cars are getting hit. Our tires are being flattened on our cars.

Now we’re under attack. Now that changes the whole dynamic.

CBS 11: How dangerous is it out here?

Chief Hall: It’s dangerous for both and it’s unnecessary. We’re working so hard. We’re all working hard to build partnerships in this community and it tears them down from both sides. We have to do better.

We have to come together now and peacefully discuss. We are all empathetic. Our hearts go out to George Floyd’s family. Chief’s across the country have stood up about what has happened. The answer is not to then attack the Dallas Police Department. That is not the answer.

As long as they’re peaceful, they can stay out here. We’re going to make sure that they’re safe. That’s our goal.