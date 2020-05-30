DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Protests over police brutality have resumed in the downtown area of Dallas Saturday afternoon, but police said the demonstrations have remained “peaceful.”

Protesters can be seen marching through Downtown Dallas with signs in hand and outspoken residents after the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and other police-related deaths involving black residents.

Police said they estimate around 700 people are attending Saturday afternoon’s march, so far.

It was a different sight Friday evening after a protest began peacefully but quickly turned tense after a march began.

Groups that were separate from Friday’s march could be seen confronting police, destroying property and looting various businesses. These actions were quickly condemned by city leaders like Mayor Eric Johnson and Police Chief Renee Hall.

Hall told CBS 11 News Friday evening that people were throwing bricks at her officers and their vehicles and that she, herself, was almost hit by one.

During a news conference Saturday afternoon, the mayor and chief called for the protests that were planned for Saturday to begin and remain peaceful so that the demonstrations’ messages are drowned out by chaos.

“We applaud those who stand up and protest police brutality. Because we do too… but last night peaceful protests began but that is not how it ended. And what I want you to be clear about with me today… this police department will not tolerate rogue vandalism. We will not tolerate tearing up our city. We will not tolerate tearing up our communities…” Hall said Saturday.