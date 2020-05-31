



There have been at least 30 arrests made on the first night of a curfew in and around Downtown Dallas after it was issued Sunday in response to violent protests.

The curfew takes place from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. for the following areas: Deep Ellum, Farmers Market, Cedars, Central Business District, West End, Victory Park and Uptown.

Police Chief Renee Hall said the curfew will last for several days and that violators will be arrested.

When the clock struck 7 p.m. Sunday, law enforcement could be seen in full force throughout areas of downtown as they worked to move people away.

From aerial views, people could be seen being taken into custody by officers as they remained in the affected areas of the curfew.

Dallas police tweeted at around 9:10 p.m. that there were 30 people booked into jail and that several more were being processed.

30 individuals have been booked into jail and we currently have several more currently being processed to go to jail. @ChiefHallDPD @CityOfDallas — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) June 1, 2020

Chief Hall said Sunday that her department would not tolerate anymore vandalism or looting after the city saw that throughout the weekend.

“We are determined… to keep our city safe. We will make arrests of individuals violating curfew. You will not be able to access these areas. We will not tolerate anymore vandalism of our city,” Hall said.

Some protesters told CBS 11 News they understand the heavy-handed approach after the chaotic events on Friday and Saturday.

“I think it’s good they allowed us to protest for hours, so I mean we did a good job, everybody stayed peaceful,” one protester said.