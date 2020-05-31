



Dallas has issued a curfew for areas in and around downtown for the next several days in response to violent protests the last two evenings, Police Chief Renee Hall announced Sunday.

During a news conference, Hall said the curfew will begin at 7 p.m. and end at 6 a.m. She said this will be in place for the next several days.

The areas affected by the curfew include Deep Ellum, Farmers Market, Central Business District, West End, Victory Park and Uptown.

Hall also said Oak Lawn Avenue, Riverfront Boulevard, Corinth Street and Peak Street are the boundary streets.

Hall said these areas will not be accessible during the curfew hours.

“We are determined… to keep our city safe. We will make arrests of individuals violating curfew. You will not be able to access these areas. We will not tolerate anymore vandalism of our city,” Hall said.

This response comes after two evenings of destruction, looting and arrests in and around the downtown area. Both events began as peaceful protests and marches through downtown but quickly turned chaotic and violent as groups separate from the marches began vandalizing and confronting officers.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.