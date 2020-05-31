DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A prayer vigil was held in front of Dallas Police Headquarters Sunday afternoon after a “heartbreaking” week throughout the nation following the in-custody death of George Floyd.

A large crowd could be seen in the area that included leaders like Chief Renee Hall and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

Several pastors from across North Texas joined Bryan Carter, a senior pastor at Concord Church, to pray for justice in the Floyd murder case and to speak out against racism and hate.

They also called for healing for the city of Dallas after a weekend of protests that turned violent at times. Police said businesses were looted and many arrests were made for inciting a riot.

The church leaders told the crowd it’s important to speak up on issues like Floyd’s death or other police-related deaths of black residents.

They said protesting is a powerful tool, but that vandalism and looting doesn’t help the cause.

“When it’s peaceful, we can accomplish great things, but we also believe that violence and vandalism never solves our problem. The real way to solve our problem is for people to protest but also for planned action and strategy behind that as well,” one speaker said.

Speakers continued to pray that any protests planned for Sunday evening would remain peaceful.