



A man is currently stable in the hospital, police said, after being assaulted by a group of people in the Victory Park area of Dallas Saturday. The assault has garnered millions of views on Twitter as it happened during an evening of destruction, looting and arrests in the city.

Dallas police did not release the identity of the man. Further information on his status was also not released.

Police said the incident happened in the 2200 block of North Lamar Street near the House of Blues when the man went there with a machete to “allegedly protect his neighborhood from protesters.”

Police said the man confronted the protesters, which then led to the assault by a group of them.

In a video taken by Elijah Schaffer of Blaze TV, the group could be seen beating the man as he lied on the ground. Witnesses were then seen trying to tend to him.

As the man remained motionless while the group ran away, one person could be heard yelling, “Turn him over!” Another said, “Don’t touch him.”

Police said the man was taken to a hospital before officers had arrived.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and did not immediately release further information.

Throughout Saturday, tensions quickly grew between protesters and police after a mostly peaceful march earlier in the afternoon. During the evening hours, the downtown area saw protesters blocking freeways, damaging property and looting various businesses.

As of 10:45 p.m. Saturday, police said there were at least 74 arrests made and that those arrested would be charged with inciting a riot.