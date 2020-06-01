WATCH LIVEDallas Protest Goes Forward Despite 7PM Curfew | Chopper 11
WACO, Texas  – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy who went missing in Waco’s Cameron Park.

Police received a call shortly before 2:00 p.m. about a missing child in the park.

The boy’s name is Frankie Gonzalez.

He was last seen in the restrooms near a bridge at the park and was wearing a red Mickey Mouse shirt.

The child is Caucasian, with brown eyes and black hair. He is 2’6″ tall.

