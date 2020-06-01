Comments
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Collin County families and individuals impacted by COVID-19 can now apply online for housing and living assistance grants, part of the Collin CARES recovery plan that provides up to $2,500 in monthly financial assistance to each qualifying household.
The county plan provides direct financial assistance for housing, utilities, and groceries, with a maximum of four months of eligibility. Direct payments to lenders, landlords, and utility companies may take up to a week to begin once completed applications are approved.
The funds come from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which sent more than $171 million in federal aid to Collin County in relief for family and government COVID-19 related costs incurred from March 1 through the end of the year.