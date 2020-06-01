Comments
CROWLEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Crowley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in a deadly shooting.
They released a surveillance image of the suspect on Monday.
Officers responded to a call shortly before noon on Friday, May 29, concerning a shooting near the intersection of FM 1187 and FM 731.
Police said an argument took place at a nearby business that led to people in two vehicles exchanging gunfire after leaving.
A 17-year-old man was shot and killed.
The suspect left in a gray, four-door vehicle, possibly a Nissan Altima.
Anyone with information concerning the suspect can contact Detective White at 817-682-7584 or email jwhite@ci.crowley.tx.us.