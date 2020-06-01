Tropical Storm Formation Possible In Gulf; Could Affect TexasCBS 11 meteorologists are watching storm development near Campeche in southern areas of the Gulf of Mexico this week as remnants of what was once Pacific Tropical Storm Amanda have a 90% chance to strengthen back into a tropical storm as the system moves north.

2 hours ago

Texas Adjusting Hurricane Response Plans Due To Coronavirus PandemicMonday marked the start of hurricane season and experts are predicting a busy one with as many as a half dozen major hurricanes.

3 hours ago

Dallas Protest Planned Despite 7PM Curfew: 'We Must Continue To Stand Our Ground'Some protesters have been arrested as the at-first peaceful demonstrations have turned into events of concern for public safety.

3 hours ago