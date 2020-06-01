WATCH LIVEDallas Protest Goes Forward Despite 7PM Curfew | Chopper 11
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Crowley Police, Deadly Shooting, DFW News, Homicide, Murder Suspect, Shooting

CROWLEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Crowley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in a deadly shooting.

They released a surveillance image of the suspect on Monday.

Homicide suspect in Crowley (credit: Crowley PD)

Officers responded to a call shortly before noon on Friday, May 29, concerning a shooting near the intersection of FM 1187 and FM 731.

Police said an argument took place at a nearby business that led to people in two vehicles exchanging gunfire after leaving.

A 17-year-old man was shot and killed.

The suspect left in a gray, four-door vehicle, possibly a Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information concerning the suspect can contact Detective White at 817-682-7584 or email jwhite@ci.crowley.tx.us.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply