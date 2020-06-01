Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are asking for the public’s help finding a 50-year-old man who was last seen on Sunday.
Police said Gary Wayne Lacik may be “disoriented and in need of assistance.” He was last seen on foot in the 7700 block of Los Alamitos Dr. about 3 p.m.
He is 6’1″ and weighs 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a purple t-shirt, and red converse shoes.
Anyone with information are asked to call the Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268.