DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police Chief Reneé Hall held a news conference calling for “calm and peace,” amid protests and subsequent clashes with law enforcement after last week’s killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man.

“I just want to let the community and the world know, we continue to say his name. I ask that you also continue to say his name and know we understand, and that is George,” she said.

Hall also reminded her city that, “If you break the law, we will arrest you.”

The reminder, no doubt a reference to protesters taken into custody Monday night for breaking curfew. All but one, who was in possession of an illegal handgun, was let go.

More than 200 demonstrators walked outside the boundary of the curfew zone, onto Woodall Rogers and then onto the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge.

“We supported that walk. But when they began to enter the bridge they were given a warning, because it is against the law. They are not allowed to walk in the middle of the roadway or freeway. And, we warned them. They did not stop,” explained Hall. “They decided to take a knee on the bridge, hold hands up and say, ‘Don’t shoot.’ ”

Chief Hall also talked about more protests scheduled in Dallas on Tuesday.

“We will continue to be vigilant in keeping protesters, community, businesses and residents safe. these protests have been peaceful, even here in Dallas, Friday night and Saturday night, they erupted into criminal activity, vandalism and looting,” she said. “We intend to keep the City of Dallas safe.”