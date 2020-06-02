McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – State and local authorities will set up scheduled free drive-through COVID-19 testing clinics in Wylie on June 3, and in Frisco on June 4.
The testing sites are the result of a joint effort between Texas Military Department, North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council, Texas Department of Emergency Management, Collin County, and the cities of Frisco and Wylie.
All tests are by appointment only, and people can register by phone at least 24 hours before the test dates (512-883-2400); or, they can register online here.
Each test date is limited to how many people the site can handle, and officials will call those tested with the results.
To be eligible, residents must have one or more of the following symptoms of COVID-19:
· Fever and/ or chills
· Cough (dry or productive)
· Fatigue
· Body aches/muscle or joint pain
· Shortness of breath
· Sore throat
· Headaches
· Nausea/vomiting
· Nasal congestion
· Loss of taste and/or smell
Here are the locations:
Wednesday, June 3: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Founders Park, 851 Hensley Lane in Wylie; and, Thursday, June 4: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Toyota Stadium, 9200 World Cup Way in Frisco.
The testing is part of a state-run program, and plans are to return to other Collin County communities on a rotating basis every two weeks.