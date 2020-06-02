



– The death of George Floyd has left people of all backgrounds ​asking, “how can do we do better?”

The family of Atatiana Jefferson is now giving their thoughts.

In October of 2019, Jefferson was shot and killed ​in her own home by a now former Fort Worth police officer who is now charged with murder. ​

“It’s about making sure nothing is in vain​, none of the lives, none of the struggles, ​none of the problems that have arisen from ​many of these situations that we’ve seen now across the country,” Jefferson’s stepmother Noella Jefferson said.

“Make this tragedy into a triumph,”​ Jefferson’s uncle Lapaca Jefferson said.

Jefferson’s family ​has been committed to that. ​Jefferson’s late father, Marquis Jefferson, launched the Atatiana ​”Tay” Jefferson Foundation with ​the goal of bringing hope to ​people and communities in need. Now, during this time, the foundation is ​getting behind another effort.

“Lighting Up 2020” pairs new high school graduates with community ​members who can provide them with economic ​and skill training opportunities. It focuses on reducing the number of underserved areas in America by providing opportunities through accountability.

The goal is to put the graduates on a path to become be agents of change in their communities.

“When you look at the unrest that you ​see across the country, it’s not just about ​the death of George Floyd,” Lighting Up 2020 Founder Bruce Carter said. “There are people ​who feel like they don’t have value in ​America. We’ve never​ talked about how do we economically strengthen those ​who then can go back in those ​communities and pass that torch and ​that’s what this is about.”

“When situations like this arise, there are other means to protest,” Noella said. “Use your ​skills, use your knowledge, use your power, use ​your wealth to help to contribute.” ​