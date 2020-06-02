



President Trump is acknowledging people getting attacked all over the country — including a Dallas man — during protests that turned violent in the wake of George Floyd’s death last Monday.

“Innocent people have been savagely beaten like the young man in Dallas, Texas who was left dying on the street,” the president told reporters on Monday.

The man is currently in stable in the hospital the assault by a group of people in the Victory Park area of Dallas Saturday. The attack has garnered millions of views on Twitter as it happened during an evening of destruction, looting and arrests in the city.

Dallas police have not release the identity of the man, nor have they made any arrests.

Police said the victim was attacked in the 2200 block of North Lamar Street near the House of Blues. Video shows the victim wielding a machete, which he allegedly said was to “protect his neighborhood from protesters.”

Police said the man confronted the protesters, which then led to the assault by a group of them.

In a video taken by Elijah Schaffer of Blaze TV, the group is seen beating the man as he was on the ground. Witnesses were then seen trying to tend to him.

As the man remained motionless while the group ran away, one person is heard yelling, “Turn him over!” Another said, “Don’t touch him.”

Police said the man was taken to a hospital before officers had arrived.

Throughout Saturday, tensions quickly grew between protesters and police after a mostly peaceful march earlier in the afternoon. During the evening hours, the downtown area saw protesters blocking freeways, damaging property and looting various businesses.

As of 10:45 p.m. Saturday, police said there were at least 74 arrests made and that those arrested would be charged with inciting a riot.