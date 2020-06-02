Comments
WACO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have charged a Central Texas mother who said her 2-year-old son disappeared Monday afternoon in a park with injury to a child after the toddler’s body was found in a dumpster Tuesday, Waco CBS affiliate KWTX-TV reported.
The original statement by the mother to police resulted in an Amber Alert.
Police discovered Frankie Gonzales’ body in a dumpster near a church about two miles from the park.
His mother, Laura Sanchez had told police her son disappeared after she turned away briefly.
Police spokesman Garen Bynum said investigators determined the toddler was never in the park.
Police said Sanchez provided information that led to the discovery of the toddler’s body at around 8 a.m., police said.