DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Youth sports were allowed to resume activities on June 1 and the Spring Valley Athletic Association was ready to go.
“We are just super excited.” said SVAA Baseball & Softball Commissioner Mark Roan. “I’m so excited for these kids, and these families due to our circumstances, being sheltered in place, just to be able to get outside and play baseball.”
Youth sports leagues have been shut down since March in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
Now, the SVAA is targeting a 10-game baseball season for its league starting on June 15.
The league has developed many policies for the health and safety of the players, parents, coaches and umpires. There will not be any shared equipment, and if a bat needs to be used for multiple players, it will be disinfected by an adult before being passed along.
Players will not be allowed in the dugouts, they will sit with their families when not in the field. Umpires will not be behind home plate, but will call balls and strikes from behind the pitchers mound.
The first step in knocking the rust off: holding practice. And for one SVAA team, Sunday afternoon at Heights Park in Richardson was the perfect time, and place, to resume activity.
“It’s nice to see my friends.” said McKay Roan who just wrapped up the 8th grade. “It’s nice to get off my butt, ’cause I’m inside all day. It’s nice to get outside and play ball.”